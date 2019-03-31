A man accused in the shooting death of another man in 2017 has been sentenced in Warren County Circuit Court. 29 year-old Michael Cody Mills was sentenced to 23 years in prison for the murder of 43 year-old Bobby Ashburn. Mills had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder earlier this year.
Authorities said Mills was under the influence of meth at the time of the murder. Ashburn had reportedly arrived at a home on Cherry Springs Road to bring food to his daughter when Mills shot him four times with a handgun. Mills then fled the scene but was captured a short time later by sheriff’s deputies in a nursery field.
Man Sentenced for Warren County Murder
