Man Selling Stolen Utility Trailers being Searched for by Bedford County Authorities

Patrick Scott
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has recently become aware of an individual named Patrick Scott, who has been selling utility trailers that he allegedly obtained fraudulently. The trailers were taken from surrounding counties and then sold in Bedford County. Utility trailers were allegedly stolen in Franklin, Wilson, Maury, Williamson and Lincoln counties.
Call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 931-684-2434 if you have any information that could assist in this investigation.