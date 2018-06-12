Man says he was Robbed at Gunpoint while he was staying at America’s Best Value Inn in McMinnville

Three McMinnville men were arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery at America’s Best Value Inn late Saturday night. Arrested were 29 year-old Robert Ghrist, 22 year-old Lucas Collins and 25 year-old Mathew Collins.
The victim told police the suspects had entered his room armed with a gun and demanded money. The victim reported that several hundred dollars was taken in the robbery.
The three are charged with aggravated robbery and are being housed at the Warren County Jail under a $100,000 bond each.
