Man says he was Injured by Toilet Files Suit

A Coffee County man has filed a $300,000 lawsuit against the Coffee County Government after being injured by a toilet.
Bruce Alan Oliver alleges in a Coffee County Circuit Court suit that he took a toilet to a convenience center to dispose of it. He alleges that when he placed the toilet on the floor of the waste bin, an employee told him to throw it onto the pile of other debris. The suit alleges that when Oliver threw the toilet onto the pile the “shattered toilet recoiled back towards him.”
The suit alleges that Oliver put his “arm up to protect himself.” The suit claims that the impact between Oliver’s arm and the “toilet resulted in serious personal injury” to him.
The suit claims that the convenience center employee was “negligent by ordering” Oliver to throw the toilet onto “the pile of debris rather than allowing the toilet to remain on the floor of the dumpster.”
Oliver alleges in the suit that he has incurred substantial medical bills, lost wages and permanent impairment to his arm and that he “has suffered a loss of enjoyment of his life.”
In addition to asking for $300,000 in damages, Oliver is also asking for the county to pay the expense of filing the lawsuit.
Oliver is represented by attorneys William Lockhart and Eric Burch.
This is only one side of the legal issue.
