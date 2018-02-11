On February 8th, 2018 at approximately 1:00am, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office personnel, while on patrol in the Belvidere area of Franklin County observed a vehicle being operated by an individual they believed to be Hugh Lawson Hill, who they were attempting to locate due to a harassment complaint. Sgt. Chuck Stines attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the vehicle fled the scene resulting in a pursuit. The pursuit proceeded through the Sugar Cove area of Franklin County as well as the Hickory Grove area and eventually onto Maxwell Rd. Sheriff’s Office personnel were able to force the vehicle off the road at the intersection of Maxwell Road and David Crockett Parkway.
Once the vehicle was stopped, a Huntland Police officer attempted to place the truck in park, at which time the driver accelerated backward resulting in Officer Patrick Stefanski being dragged and his right leg being run over. Sheriff’s Office personnel then made contact with the truck once more rendering it inoperable and the driver was taken into custody.
Hugh Lawson Hill, 40 year-old of 765 Foster Lane, Belvidere, TN., was transported to the Franklin County Jail where is currently being held on a $150,000 bond. Hill is facing charges of: Aggravated Assault, Evading Arrest, Driving on Suspended License 4th Offense, Habitual Motor Offender, D.U.I. 4th Offense, Unlawful Carry/Possession of a Weapon, Reckless Endangerment and Reckless Driving. Hill has an initial court date of May 14th, 2018 in Franklin County General Sessions Court.
Man Runs Over Policeman after Pursuit
