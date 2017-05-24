Man Runs from Police–Now Facing Charges in Three Counties

On Tuesday May 23, 2017 Deputy Brandon Reed and Investigator James Sherrill of the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department observed a male in a maroon Nissan Altima that appeared to be under the influence. The vehicle pulled up to the gas pump at the Marathon Market on North Jackson Street in Tullahoma, TN. When the deputies approached the vehicle the driver sped off at a reckless and high rate of speed. The vehicle avoided spike strips that Corporal Harmon Campbell attempted to deploy on Riley Creek Road. The vehicle continued into Moore County and then into Lincoln County. Once in Lincoln County the vehicle ran off the roadway on Haysland Road and when it attempted to re-enter the roadway, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department conducted a precision immobilization technique and stopped the driver.
The driver has been identified as Billy Farron Marshall age 48 of Fayetteville.
Coffee County had three (3) outstanding warrants for this subject. Methamphetamines, and drug paraphernalia was found in the vehicle he was driving.
Marshall was booked at the Lincoln County Jail under charges of vandalism, reckless endangerment, failure to appear, evading arrest, DUI, drug paraphernalia uses and activities and driving on suspended/revoked license. He will also face charges in Moore County along with outstanding warrants and additional charges in Coffee County.
