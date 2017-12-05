An East Grizzard resident reported to Tullahoma Police that on Dec. 3 that he was assaulted as he walked home.
Austin Grap reported to Officer Jeremiah Kirk that around 11 p.m. he was walking along East Lincoln Street when he was confronted by three males, whom he did not know.
He told the officer that a black male struck him in the side and then struck him in the face. Grap stated that he grabbed the man but let go when one of the two white males pulled out a pistol and struck in him the face knocking to the ground.
All three were wearing baseball caps.
Grap was taken to Tennova—Harton Hospital by a friend for treatment of his injuries.
Officer Rocky Ruehling is investigating the incident.
Man Reports he was Assaulted while walking in Tullahoma
