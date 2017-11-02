Man Receives Life in Prison for Double Murder

Bryan Cooke… Photo provided
We have more on the murder trial that took place this week in McMinnville. After five hours of deliberation, a jury found Bryan Cooke guilty of first degree murder in the stabbing deaths of Gary and Gail Dodson. The Dodsons were found dead inside their home in the Fairview community in June of 2015. Cooke was located and arrested at a hotel in Jacksonville, Florida.
Cooke was found guilty of two counts of first degree murder and two counts of felony murder. He was also found guilty of especially aggravated burglary and theft of property.
After announcing the verdict, the jury sentenced Cooke to life in prison without the possibility of parole.