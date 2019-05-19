Man Pleads Guilty to Reckless Endangerment after Deadly 2017 Police Chase in Grundy County
Now, the District Attorney’s Office says he may testify in another Grundy County murder case.
Bean was driving with 20-year-old Shelby Comer in the car when Grundy County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Holmes tried to make a traffic stop. Officials said Bean failed to stop and led a chase onto B Mine Road, where he spun the car around. The TBI report said Holmes fired on the vehicle several times as Bean drove past, and one bullet hit and killed Comer. Bean was later captured and charged with attempted first-degree murder, evading arrest, three counts of reckless endangerment, DUI, and violation of implied consent.
Bean pleaded guilty on May 13 to the felony reckless endangerment charge, and received a 6-year sentence, with credit given for the time he’s spent behind bars since December 2017. District Attorney Mike Taylor says Bean will serve the remainder of his sentence on probation.
In November 2018 the grand jury indicted Deputy Holmes on a voluntary manslaughter charge in Comer’s death. No court date has been set at this time.
Bean has agreed to testify, if necessary, in the state’s murder case against Daniel Chandler. Sheriff Clint Shrum says Chandler and Bean were cellmates for a brief time while Bean was incarcerated in the Grundy County Jail.
Chandler was arrested in 2017 and charged in the murder of his estranged wife, Samantha Kathleen Chandler.
In 2016, the 26-year-old woman’s body was found in the Ross Creek area of Gruetli-Laager, and the TBI began investigating it as a homicide.
Daniel Chandler was indicted by the grand jury with first-degree murder in Samantha’s death. (WTVC-TV)