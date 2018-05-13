Man Passes Out in Manchester Restaurant later Arrested
Matthew David Terrill. Photo provided by the CCSD.
On Thursday (May 10th, 2018) Manchester Police responded to Yamoto restaurant for a welfare check on a subject who appeared to be passed out. Upon arrival officers located the subject inside the restaurant at a table slouched over. The subject had extremely slurred speech, was very lethargic and upon standing was unsteady on his feet. Officers asked the man for his driver’s license and he told officers that it was in his car, officers found the subject’s vehicle parked in the parking lot and then asked the subject for consent to search, there officers found $3,680 in cash 10 1/2 Diazepam tablets and 13 Trazadone tablets, 4 and 1/2 bars of Alprazolam, 3 Adderall tablets and one other prescription pill.
Manchester Officer Daniel Ray arrested Matthew David Terrill age 42 of Murfreesboro for manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication. Terrill’s bond was set at $25,500 and he is set to appear in Coffee Court General Sessions Court May 22, 2018.