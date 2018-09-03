A jet skiing accident results in a fatality on Tims Ford Lake Saturday evening.
Zachary Davis, 28, of Christiana, TN was operating a personal watercraft (PWC) around 5 pm on Saturday (September 1). His brother in law was on a separate PWC and indicated to officers that Davis, who was unfamiliar with the craft, had fallen behind.
Davis was located floating in the water near the PWC, which has damage consistent with that of an impact with the bank. Davis was wearing a lifejacket and this incident is still under investigation.
This accident brings the total number of boating related deaths on Tennessee waters to 22 for the year.
Man Operating Personal Watercraft Dies on Tims Ford Lake
A jet skiing accident results in a fatality on Tims Ford Lake Saturday evening.