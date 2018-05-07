Man Leaves the Scene of an Accident and now faces More Charges
Jerimiah Wayne Blevins… Photo provided by the CCSD.
On Sunday, (May 6th, 2018) Manchester Police Officer Andy Neesmith responded after an accident took place on Oakdale Street in Manchester. Jerimiah Wayne Blevins age 20 of Long Island Road, South Pittsburg allegedly drove around the victim by going onto the sidewalk and then slamming on his brakes causing the victim to strike the rear of his vehicle. The victim told police victim that Blevins got out of his vehicle allegedly claiming that he had a firearm and threating the victim’s life. Blevins is accused of leaving the scene and was later arrested.
Blevins was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report an accident, reckless endangerment and aggravated assault. His
bond at $15,500 and he will report to court on June 12, 2018.