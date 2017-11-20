A Grundy County man is dead after he was hit by a car.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol said 67-year-old Thomas Argo of Gruetli-Laager was walking in the middle of the road on State Highway 56 when he was struck by a car heading north.
The THP said the driver did not see Argo.
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office confirms the 67-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle on Hwy 56 in the Cumberland Heights community.
Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum says it appears the man’s vehicle may have broken down in the Cumberland Heights community, and he was walking in the roadway when he was struck.
Officials say no charges have been filed on the driver.
Man Killed in Grundy County while Walking in the Roadway
