A Manchester man was injured when the car he was driving on Oakdale St. in Manchester went off the roadway. The vehicle went off the roadway near WMSR. According to witnesses, they say the car went off one side of the street, crossing over the road, hit a culvert, then flipping before coming to rest on its top in Thunder Radio’s yard.
The accident occurred around 5pm Saturday and injured Samuel Watters. He was taken by Coffee County EMS to Unity Medical Center and then airlifted to Nashville.
Manchester Police and Manchester Fire & Rescue also responded to the scene.
Man Injured in One-Vehicle Crash on Saturday
