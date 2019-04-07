An indictment was handed down Friday in connection with the murder of 33 year-old Darius Michael “Reese” Bishop. Bishop was shot to death the night of January 11th, 2019 at his home on Lind Street in McMinnville.
The Warren County Grand Jury has issued indictments against James Wells Jr. Wells faces charges of first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, four counts of aggravated assault and aggravated burglary. Wells has been taken into custody and is being held under a $1.1 million bond.
Man Indicted for Murder in Warren County
