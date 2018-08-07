Man Hits House with Stolen Car–Later Arrested
Officers checked on the man’s passenger and then began a foot chase for the subject. The man ran for several minutes before Officer Ray caught up with him. The warrant says that the man allegedly attempted to tackle the officer and knock him to the ground. Ray wrestled with the subject before finally getting the man in custody.
Ray then found lying next to the man, a bottle of a white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine weighing approximately 4 grams.
The vehicle that the man identified as Brian Lee Cleckler age 39 of J.D. Road, Hillsboro was driving was reported stolen out of Chattanooga. A 12-gauge shotgun was also found in the vehicle, Cleckler is convicted a felon.
Officer Ray charged Cleckler with Illegal possession of a weapon, Schedule II drug violation, Assault, Resisting Arrest, Evading Arrest, Reckless Endangerment, Reckless Driving and Resisting Stop, Halt, Frisk. His bond was set at $75,000 and his court date is August 28, 2018.