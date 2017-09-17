Angela Kibble was murdered in her Shelbyville apartment in the early morning hours of Sept. 14, 2015.
Exactly two years after Kibble’s shooting death, Kavaris Kelso was found guilty of the crime on Thursday.
Kelso was pronounced guilty on charges of aggravated burglary and first-degree murder.
Jurors were allowed to consider a combination of about 27 other charges, many of them of lesser consequence, if they did not find Kelso guilty of the three charges he faced.
The jury delivered the verdicts on Thursday evening after deliberating for about 90 minutes. (Shelbyville Times-Gazette)
Man Guilty of Murder in Shelbyville
