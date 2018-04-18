A Tullahoma man was found lying in the middle of East Grundy Street April 13. There was a pool of blood around his head.
According to a report by Tullahoma Police Officer Tyler Walls, Terry Lynn Ashley, 45, of Flowertown Road was transported to Tullahoma Airport and placed in a Lifeflight helicopter and flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
A witness told the officer that they observed Ashley and another man walking down the street when they got into an altercation. The unnamed assailant shoved Ashley to the ground and kicked him in the face and the back of the head. The witness provided the officer with a possible name of the assailant, but it was not released by Police.
Ashley’s condition was not released.
Detective Rana Pawlowski is investigating the incident.
Man Found Lying in Pool of Blood on Tullahoma Street
