Man Facing Several Charges after Arrest in Tullahoma

Michael Braden Mitchell jail intake photo.

On Saturday (April 28th, 2018) Tullahoma Police Officer Jacob Smith responded to 130 Ham Street in reference to disturbance. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Michael Braden Mitchell in the roadway in front of residence. Upon speaking with Mitchell, Officer Smith noticed slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and smell of intoxicant. While taking Mitchell in to custody he began to resist officers and had to be taken to the ground where he continued to resist.
A check of the Mitchell’s warrant status revealed he was under an order of protection from complainant at that address. During transport Mitchell allegedly made a statement that another officer at the scene would wind up dead.
Mitchell was charged with violation of order of protection/restraining order, resisting arrest, public intoxication, and retaliation for past action. His bond was set at $18,500 and he will appear in court on May 3, 2018.