Man Facing Several Charges after Arrest in Tullahoma
A check of the Mitchell’s warrant status revealed he was under an order of protection from complainant at that address. During transport Mitchell allegedly made a statement that another officer at the scene would wind up dead.
Mitchell was charged with violation of order of protection/restraining order, resisting arrest, public intoxication, and retaliation for past action. His bond was set at $18,500 and he will appear in court on May 3, 2018.