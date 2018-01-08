Man Facing Drug Charges and More in Grundy County
Upon arrival they discovered the suspect, Thomas Joshua Day (32), had been fighting with family members.
During the course of the investigation, deputies found approximately two pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and legend drugs. Also found was an AR-15, .45 semi-auto and 22 revolver pistols along with body armor.
Day is currently being held at the Grundy County Detention Center and is charged with manufacturing/sell & delivery of Schedule VI, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of firearm during dangerous felony, possession of legend drugs and drug paraphernalia.