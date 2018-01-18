Man Cited to Court for Shoplifting Newspapers

We have an update on a story we brought you yesterday. We reported that around 200 copies of the Manchester Times had been stolen from Walmart.
A Manchester man has now been cited for shoplifting after allegedly taking the papers without paying for them.
The 20 year-old Manchester man was cited by Manchester Police Department officer Daniel Ray. The man is set to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court in February.
Manchester Police viewed surveillance video and saw two male subjects allegedly removing the newspapers from the store.
Police identified the man as one of the male subjects involved in the shoplifting.
According to Officer Ray’s report, the man admitted that he did take the newspapers from Walmart after initially stating that he thought the newspapers were free. The report states the 20 year-old said he was mad about an article in the paper.
