Man Charged with Murder Heads to Court–Preliminary Hearing set for October

54-year-old James Richard McCoy, Jr., the man accused of murdering his wife in their Manchester over the weekend appeared in court for his arraignment hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 11. He is represented by Manchester Attorney Doug Aaron.
45-year-old Lisa McCoy’s body was located inside their home on Duck River Road early Sunday morning. McCoy had been shot several times.
This is the first murder case in Coffee County since a Tullahoma teenager was charged with a murder that occurred Aug. 15, 2016 in Tullahoma. Ariel Chambers Jr., 16, was arrested on charges of second degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and aggravated assault resulting in a death. Tullahoma Police charged the teen in the stabbing death of Carlos Joseph Harris Jr., 21, of Tullahoma.
In the McCoy case, no bond was sought during the court appearance on Tuesday, a preliminary hearing was set for October 16, 2018 at 1pm.