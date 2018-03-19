A joint investigation into the circumstances of a homicide last week has resulted in the arrest of the victim’s roommate in connection to the crime.
TBI Agents joined investigators from the Warren County Sheriff’s Department in investigating the homicide of Stephen Pohl, who died last Tuesday from an apparent gunshot wound at his home in the 400 block of Lewis Road. During the course of the investigation, authorities developed information leading to Pohl’s roommate, 61 year-old Gregory Koller as the individual responsible for the crime.
On Thursday evening, TBI Agents arrested the McMinnville man and charged him with one count of Criminal Homicide and one count of Tampering with Evidence. Authorities booked him into the Warren County Jail on a $1,025,000 bond.
Man Charged with Criminal Homicide in Warren County
