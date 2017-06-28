«

Man charged with Criminal Homicide in Death of 4-Year-Old Boy in Tullahoma

Charles Eugene Anderson… Intake photo provided by the CCSD.


Tullahoma Police Investigator Harry Conway has charged Charles Eugene Anderson, 32, of North 10th Avenue, Decherd, in connection with the death of a 4-year-old boy.
Officials with Tullahoma police said officers were called to the Tennova Harton Emergency Room at 6 a.m. Wednesday after a 4-year-old died.
He has been charged with criminal homicide, failure to report, aggravated child abuse (Hailey’s Law) and unlawful carrying/possession of a weapon. Anderson was booked at the Coffee County jail under a bond of $575,000 and his first court appearance on July 16.
The investigation is continuing and other charges are possible.
We will have more details as soon as they are released.