Man charged with Criminal Homicide in Death of 4-Year-Old Boy in Tullahoma
Tullahoma Police Investigator Harry Conway has charged Charles Eugene Anderson, 32, of North 10th Avenue, Decherd, in connection with the death of a 4-year-old boy.
Officials with Tullahoma police said officers were called to the Tennova Harton Emergency Room at 6 a.m. Wednesday after a 4-year-old died.
He has been charged with criminal homicide, failure to report, aggravated child abuse (Hailey’s Law) and unlawful carrying/possession of a weapon. Anderson was booked at the Coffee County jail under a bond of $575,000 and his first court appearance on July 16.
The investigation is continuing and other charges are possible.
We will have more details as soon as they are released.