Man Charged with Aggravated Assault
According to the arrest warrant, upon arrival deputies found a female victim in the bathroom cleaning her clothes from blood stains and with her arms bleeding from possible knife wounds. Coffee County EMS was called and treated the victim on site. The warrant states that deputies were able to locate a large kitchen knife and a small metal hatchet with blood stains on both items.
39 year-old Robert Lee Ladd was charged with Aggravated Assault and placed on $50,000 bond and he appeared in court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday (August 9, 2018).