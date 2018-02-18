Man Charged after Pipe Bombs Discovered
According to Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott, around 11 a.m. Thursday Tullahoma Police received information that Horn was in possession of explosive devices in his residence. The (THP) Highway Patrol Bomb and Arson Squad was notified and arrived at the scene. Officers sealed off the house and evacuated an area of 300 feet around the house, as a precautionary measure.
When the bomb squad arrived they used a robot to enter the house and to check what were thought to be pipe bombs. Officials determined they were indeed pipe bombs.
When officers first learned that there were “suspicious items” inside the house they started to search for Horn and learned that he was in Franklin County to testify for a friend. Officers located Horn and took him into custody to talk with him. Franklin County Sheriff’s Investigator Todd Hindman questioned Horn concerning the devices that Tullahoma Police had found. The investigator learned that the items were in Horn’s bedroom.
Franklin County deputies then searched Horn’s vehicle and found “several weapons” in it. Since Horn was convicted in January 2013 of domestic violence he is not allowed to have a weapon, so he was charged with illegal possession of a weapon and disorderly conduct in Franklin County.
He was transported to Jackson Circle where officers spoke with him. He was later transported back to the Franklin County Jail where he was booked in on the charges and his bond was set at $10,000. He was released from the Franklin County Jail around 9 a.m. Friday after the bond was posted and transferred to the Coffee County Jail. Horn is to appear in Franklin County General Sessions Court March 22.
Bond was set at $800,000 in Coffee County.