Man Charged after Child is Injured in Saturday Crash
Upon on the trooper’s arrival, Ivey along with his wife and 2 children, one whom had apparently been ejected from the vehicle were found at a home nearby. The owner of the home called police and told officers that the subject came up asking him to hide them.
Coffee County EMS was called and a minor child was airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center with trauma injuries.
Upon speaking with the man the trooper says in the arrest warrant that he had an obvious odor of intoxicant, unsteady on his feet and blood shot eyes, he allegedly admitted to drinking about 5 beers. He was given 1 field sobriety test doing poorly and because of possible injuries no more could be conducted. Ivey consented and was taken to Unity Medical Center for a blood test with results pending.
Ivey was charged with 2 counts of child endangerment, DUI and leaving the scene of an accident. Bond was set at $25,000, which he made and he is set to appear in court on March 14, 2017.