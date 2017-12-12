Man Caught trying to bring Drugs into the Coffee Co. Jail in His Hair
Octavius Isiah Wooten, 27, of Rickenbacker Drive, Tullahoma was charged with having contraband in a penal institution after corrections officers at the Coffee County Jail found drugs hidden in his dreadlocks.
Wooten reported to the jail on December 8 to serve time for a drug sanction sentence. When the correction officers searched him they allegedly found two full strips of Suboxone, 2.06 grams of marijuana and four Hydrocodone pills hidden inside his hair. According to warrants, Wooten had the drugs “tied” to his dreadlocks.
He now faces a charge of contraband in a penal institution. His bond was set at $50,000 and he is scheduled to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court on January 8, 2018. He remains in jail.