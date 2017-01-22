Man Arrested for Two Murders in Cannon County
At the request of 16th District Attorney General Jennings Jones, TBI Special Agents began investigating an incident that occurred on January 14th on Choctaw Drive in Woodbury. There, authorities discovered the body of David Wooten age 42, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. Two women also sustained injuries in the incident: Elizabeth Clement age 19 and Laura Jastre age 28. Despite medical treatment, Clement died from her injuries. Jastre continues to recover at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information leading to Robert Jesse Mount as the individual responsible for the incident.
On Friday, Agents arrested Mount age 36 and charged him with two counts of First Degree Murder and one count of Attempted First Degree Murder. Mount is being held in the Cannon County Jail without bond. The investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing, with the assistance of the Rutherford and Cannon County sheriff’s departments.