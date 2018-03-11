Man Arrested for Criminal Attempt to Commit Aggravated Statutory Rape and Solicitation of a Minor
Smith was arrested after posting an ad on Craigslist looking to engage in unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor he believed to be 14 years of age. After messaging with who he believed was the minor for three days, Smith solicited the minor to meet for the purpose to engage in sex. Smith drove to a location and met with an undercover officer of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Department where he was arrested without incident.
Smith was booked in at the Bedford County Jail under a $15,000 bond.