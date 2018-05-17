Man Arrested after Threat is made against Shelbyville High School
Upon investigating the information, Bedford County Sheriff’s Office investigators contacted the Board of Education, as well as the Shelbyville Police Department, in order to make them aware of the investigation.
During this time, they were able to verify that a threat involving the use of firearms had been made by a white male, who is 20 years old, named Cody Peoples of Shelbyville. Upon further investigation, Peoples admitted to making the threat online.
Peoples was charged with one count of Filing a False Report and booked into the Bedford County Jail with a $25,000 bond.
Sheriff Austin Swing thanked his department as well as the Shelbyville Police Department and Board of Education for working together on this threat.