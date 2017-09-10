«

Man Arrested after Several Burglaries in Pelham

Kevin Langford… Photo provided.

A man from Estill Springs has been arrested by Grundy County authorities. Kevin Langford, 24, was charged with theft of property ($10,000 – $60,000) and criminal trespass. The arrest came after several burglaries in Pelham. Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum stated, “We anticipate more people to be charged in the days to come.”
Shrum explained a break came in the case when Langford and his brother Alex Langford were arrested in Lincoln County on similar charges. Lincoln County investigators obtained information regarding the theft of a Polaris Ranger in Pelham.
Grundy County investigators traveled to Fayetteville, and were able to obtain the location of the ATV. Investigators then went to a residence in Powell’s Crossroads in Marion County and recovered the Ranger. A motorcycle and several other items that were stolen from surrounding counties were also recovered.