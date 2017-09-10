Man Arrested after Several Burglaries in Pelham
Shrum explained a break came in the case when Langford and his brother Alex Langford were arrested in Lincoln County on similar charges. Lincoln County investigators obtained information regarding the theft of a Polaris Ranger in Pelham.
Grundy County investigators traveled to Fayetteville, and were able to obtain the location of the ATV. Investigators then went to a residence in Powell’s Crossroads in Marion County and recovered the Ranger. A motorcycle and several other items that were stolen from surrounding counties were also recovered.