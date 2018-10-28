Man Arrested after Fire at Manchester Motel
When the Manchester Fire Department arrived, they found the room full of smoke. Firemen were about to begin to search the room and discovered the door was locked from the inside. Firefighters took out the window to the room and attacked the fire from the outside, according to Manchester Fire Rescue Chief George Chambers. One male occupant was located face down on the bed. Engine 607 Officer Sherman White, Firefighter Tyler Bradshaw and Firefighter Andrew Floied scooped up the occupant and removed him from the room. They handed the occupant to Engine One Officer Tyler Hickerson who quickly began accessing the occupant’s condition. The man was transported by Coffee County EMS to Unity Hospital for evaluation.
Childers was charged on Friday with one count of aggravated arson and one count of vandalism and was booked into Coffee County Jail under a $51,000 bond, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.