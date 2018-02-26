Man Arrested after Attempting to Elude Police
operating a motor vehicle on Hillsboro Blvd. The arrest warrant says that Ray knew Fults had active warrants. Allegedly the man attempted to flee from the officer and drove through two business parking lots apparently placing numerous people at risk of serious bodily injury, in an attempt to evade Officer Ray. Fults’ vehicle was located behind Food Lion and a witness stated that the man took off on foot through the woods.
Another officer located the man on Rye Street allegedly trying kick in the front door of a residence in apparent further attempt to evade arrest. Fults was placed into custody and transported to the Coffee County Jail.
He was charged with reckless endangerment, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended 4th offense and criminal impersonation. Bond was set at $27,500 and he will appear in court on March 27, 2018.
Fults also has active warrants in Franklin County.