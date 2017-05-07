Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum says that Dylan Hilton of Fairview, TN tried to carjack someone before he stabbed a store clerk in Monteagle.
He will be charged with attempted auto burglary and attempted carjacking, in addition to charges from the stabbing incident.
Shrum said Thursday, Hilton tried carjacking a man at a gas station off of Highway 127 in Pelham.
He tried stealing the car while the man was getting gas, and a fight ensued before the suspect fled.
The store clerk’s name in Monteagle is Satish Patel. He was released from the hospital.
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and Monteagle Police Department all helped with the case.
Hilton was captured in the East Brainerd community in Hamilton County.
No deputies were injured in the pursuit, but some law enforcement vehicles received minor damage.
Man Arrested after Attempted Carjacking and Stabbing Incidents
