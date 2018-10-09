Terry Long of Decherd was arrested by Franklin County deputies on Friday on charges of aggravated assault, especially aggravated burglary and theft of property. Long was booked at the Franklin County Jail under a bond of $100,000.
After a thorough investigation, a report filed by Investigator George Dyer stated that an altercation occurred between Long and H.L. Gipson was initiated over a dog being shot.
Long allegedly took control of a weapon during the altercation and discharged it until all the rounds were spent. No serious injuries were reported.
Long has a Franklin County General Sessions Court date set for 8 a.m. on Dec. 3.
Man Arrested after Altercation over Dog
