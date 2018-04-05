Man and Woman Arrested after 2-Year-Old Child Found Wondering on a Manchester Street

A Manchester man and woman are being held in the Coffee County Jail on charges of child endangerment and reckless endangerment after a toddler was found walking alone on Madison Street Tuesday.
According to warrants obtained by Manchester Police Officer Daniel Ray, on April 3, a 2-year-old boy was found alone in front of the Coffee County District Attorney’s office on Madison Street. The child was wearing only a diaper and pair of shorts.
According to the warrant, the child had lacerations on his face, a bruise on his forehead and was wearing a diaper that had not been changed for period of time and that caused blistering.
Officers canvassed the area to locate the child’s home and his parents. According to the report, a man answered the door of the home on Madison St. after “a lot of knocking.”
The officers asked the man, identified as Cody Michael Owens, 25, if they had a missing child. He said he would get the child’s mother.
The mother, Tatum Blake Jacobs, 19, told officers the child must have opened the deadbolt on the bedroom door and gotten out of the house.
According to the report, Owens and Jacobs admitted to officers that they had smoked marijuana the previous night.
Owens was charged with reckless endangerment and Jacobs was charged with child endangerment.
Both are being held in jail on a bond of $100,000 and are to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court April 24.
According to Assistant Manchester Police Chief Adam Floied, the house the couple and child were living in has been condemned by the Manchester Codes director.
The child was placed in the care of the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.