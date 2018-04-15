Man Accused of having Pipe Bombs in his Tullahoma Home Appears in Court
The 26 year-old Horn was arrested Feb. 15 after law enforcement found what was described as four pipe bombs in his residence.
At the time of his arrest Horn was on his way to court in Franklin County. In the meantime, Franklin County Sheriff’s Department deputies were notified, and they located him at the Franklin County Justice Center. Deputies found several weapons in his vehicle which was a violation of the law because he had been convicted of domestic violence in 2012, which prohibited him from having a weapon.
Horn was originally charged with possession of weapons of mass destruction, but that charge was changed to four counts of possession of a prohibited weapon and four counts of possession of a weapon and probation violation.
Horn continues to be held in custody at the Coffee County Jail under a bond of $800,000. General Sessions Judge Jere Ledsinger bound the case over to the May term of the Coffee County Grand Jury.