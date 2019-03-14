Man Accused being Sought by Rutherford County Authorities
Our news partner WGNS Radio reports that Investigations say that the deceased woman and the suspect were living together with their 6-year old daughter. Neighbors told officials that the couple always seemed happy and without issues, however Hernandez-Mayo reportedly left the child suddenly with a neighbor prior to the body of the victim being found. Shortly after that, a missing person report for Francisca Gomez-Cordero was filed with Murfreesboro Police. About three days later, the woman’s body was found.
A warrant for first-degree murder was issued for 47-year old Romolo Hernandez-Mayo.
If you see Hernandez-Mayo or someone matching his description, call Murfreesboro Police at 615-893-1311.
In the event you know his whereabouts or have any information that leads to an arrest and conviction, you can remain anonymous and receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 by calling CRIME-STOPPERS at 615-893-STOP (7867).