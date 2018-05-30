Make sure you Register to Vote

Administrator of Elections for Coffee County Vernita Davis… Photo by Samantha Watters
If you want to vote in the upcoming local General Election and State Primary in August, you have a little over a month to get registered. The deadline to register is Tuesday July 3rd. You can visit the election commission at the administrative building during regular business hours for more information. The general election and state primary is August 2. Early voting will take place July 13-28.
The Coffee County Election Commission will meet on Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 4:00 PM in the Election Commission office, Administrative Plaza, 1329 McArthur Street, Suite 6 in Manchester.
The purpose of the meeting will be to lock and seal ballot boxes, tentatively approve poll workers and set times for early voting for the August 2, 2018 elections.
For more information contact: Vernita Davis, Administrator Coffee County Election Commission.