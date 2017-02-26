Major with THP Resigns after Grundy County Arrest
Department of Safety and Homeland Security officials announced Friday that 47-year-old Major Stacy Williams had resigned before he may have been fired following an internal investigation.
Williams and his wife were arrested earlier this month at their home in Altamont in Grundy County. Grundy County officials at the time said deputies encountered a disturbance between Williams and his neighbors and had to subdue him with a Taser.
Williams had been a trooper since 1994.