An operation described by an investigator as the largest Shelbyville heroin bust in more than 20 years resulted in the confiscation of 230 grams with a street value of $40,000 worth of heroin and the arrests of two suspects last week.
According to the Shelbyville Times-Gazette, Director Timothy R. Lane of the 17th Judicial District Drug Task Force said the approximately 7 ounces of high grade heroin have a total street value of $39,200 and would be worth a lot more if cut before distribution.
Joshua’a Ramelle Vaughn, 26, of Nashville and Sean Dorian Shinn, 28, of Detroit, Michigan were arrested at Park Trail Apartments on Green Lane, the DTF said. Both are charged with possession of a schedule I drug (heroin) for resale, possession of firearms during the commission of a dangerous felony and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bedford County Jail’s intake lists show Vaughn is being held on a blanket bond of $200,000 and Shinn on a $100,000 blanket bond.
Major Heroin Bust in Bedford County
An operation described by an investigator as the largest Shelbyville heroin bust in more than 20 years resulted in the confiscation of 230 grams with a street value of $40,000 worth of heroin and the arrests of two suspects last week.