The Tennessee Legislature says the TNReady test scores will not count against students and teachers this year.
Test scores will only count if they benefit students, teachers and their districts.
The scores will not count if there is no benefit.
The decision was made after three days of testing that began with what the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) says was a deliberate attack on the computer system, which kept students from logging in to take the test.
Major Changes to TNReady
