Duck River Electric Membership Corporation (DREMC) has scheduled a network maintenance and upgrade for Thursday, July 13, beginning at 5:15 pm. During this time, members will be unable to make payments of any type. You will also be unable to report outages using their website or mobile app. If you need to report an outage, please call your local DREMC office. Dispatchers are on duty after regular office hours to assist you.
DREMC apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause their members, and they appreciate your patience and understanding.
Maintenance and Upgrade set for Thursday, July 13 for DREMC
Duck River Electric Membership Corporation (DREMC) has scheduled a network maintenance and upgrade for Thursday, July 13, beginning at 5:15 pm. During this time, members will be unable to make payments of any type. You will also be unable to report outages using their website or mobile app. If you need to report an outage, please call your local DREMC office. Dispatchers are on duty after regular office hours to assist you.