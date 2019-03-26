MADD License Plates might be headed back to Tennessee Vehicles

Efforts are underway to get MOTHERS AGAINST DRUNK DRIVING license plates back on Tennessee vehicles.
Back in 2016, the group lost their specialty license plates after drivers failing to purchase the required minimum number to keep the plates in circulation. However, State Senator Paul Bailey has granted MADD Tennessee another chance.
The Sparta, Tennessee Republican state senator said, “If MADD can pre-sell 1,000 plates before June 30, 2019, the design will be back in circulation.”
Specialty plates cost an extra $35.00 each year in Tennessee. Anyone interested in pre-ordering a MADD plate should visit tnmaddplates.com and sign up. When the minimum of 1,000 pre-orders has been reached, then the $35 per plate will be due. (WGNS Radio)
