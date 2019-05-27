Dr. Steve Lynn recently announced that he was resigning his position on the Tullahoma School Board. Lynn was reelected in 2018 for a second four-year term.
The Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen will appoint an interim board member. This appointed member will serve on the school board until a new board member is elected in the August 2022 election.
For more information you can drop by Tullahoma City hall at 201 W. Grundy St. and or call 931-455-2648.
Tullahoma citizens that would like to serve need to feel out a citizen board participation form.
Lynn Resigns–Tullahoma needs New School Board Member
