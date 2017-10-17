Lynchburg Man Charged with Burglary and Theft in Tullahoma

A Lynchburg man has been arrested in connection with the theft of items from a residence on West Carroll Street in Tullahoma.
According to a report by Tullahoma Police Officer Brooke Earhart, Alyson Forsyth reported to the officer that someone entered her residence through an unlocked bedroom window and took her Dell wide screen laptop computer.
The computer was found at KK’s Pawnshop and had been pawned by Noah Fults of Hurricane Creek Road, Lynchburg.
Investigator Johnny Gore charged Fults with burglary, theft of property and possession of drug paraphernalia as he allegedly found a meth pipe in the man’s back pack.
Fults was booked into the Coffee County Jail on the charges under a bond of $12,500 is scheduled to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court Nov. 2.
