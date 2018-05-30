Low Speed Pursuit Leads to Two Arrests in Grundy County
According to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler McClure, 24, and Tyler Moore, 23, led a pursuit that began in Warren County.
The pursuit then went through Beersheba Springs before ending in Hubbards Cove after the driver tried to push a patrol vehicle off the roadway.
Deputies searched the vehicle and found methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana.
A juvenile was also detained and taken back to Warren County.
Both McClure and Moore are being held in the Grundy County Jail.