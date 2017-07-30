If plans are approved by the Coffee County Planning Commission a new Loves Truck Stop will be coming to Coffee County at Exit 117 near AEDC. The location would bring in over 40 jobs. There will be a store and restaurant at the location.
The next meeting of the commission is Aug. 22. They are looking at potentially changing C-1 to C-2 (commercial zone, level two, for commercial or office use).
If members decide to change the zoning to C-2, The Coffee County Commission will have to approve that decision. If the planning commission proceeds with the project without rezoning, no approval of the full commission is needed.
If all works out, construction will begin in the spring of 2018.
Loves Might be coming to Coffee County
