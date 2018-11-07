Lots of Veterans Day Events

There are many Veterans Day events in our area. Please try to attend as many as possible as these schools and/or organizations have gone to lots of trouble to bring joy and honor to all veterans and their families. Below is a list of upcoming events for Veterans Day:
8 November: Hickerson Elementary Veterans Day Program. Please arrive by 8:15 a.m. for refreshments; Program at 9 a.m. Hickerson Elementary School; 5017 Old Manchester Hwy; Tullahoma
8 November: Westwood Elementary School Veterans Day Program. Westwood will host a poetry and recital for all veterans; begins at 6 p.m. Westwood Elementary School; 912 Oakdale Street; Manchester
9 November: North Elementary School Veterans Day Program. Breakfast for veterans begins at 8:30 a.m. and program to follow at North Elementary; 309 Main Street; Altamont
9 November: Westwood Middle School Veterans Program begins at 2 p.m. Westwood Middle School; 505 Taylor St; Manchester
9 November: East Coffee Elementary School Veterans Day Program. Reception and refreshments begin at 1 p.m.; Program begins around 1:40 p.m. East Coffee Elementary School; 6264 McMinnville Hwy; Manchester
9 November: Richard Hardy Memorial School Veterans Ceremony. Program
starts at 1:30 p.m.; Richard Hardy Memorial School; 1620 Hamilton Ave; South Pittsburg
9 November: College Street Elementary School Veterans Ceremony. Program
starts at 1:45 p.m.; College Street Elementary; 405 College Street; Manchester
10 November: Coffee County Veterans Association Veterans Day Event Program starts at 11 a.m.; Manchester Square; Manchester
11 November: Locust Street Church of God Veterans Day Program. Howard Thompson, special guest speaker. Program begins at 10:45 a.m.; Locust St. Church of God; 202 Locust Street; McMinnville
11 November: Bells of Peace – World War I Remembrance. Americans across the nation are asked to ring bells at 11 a.m. in memory of those who die in that war. On 11 November 1918, America ended their participation in the war. Tolling of bells was a means of telling the public that someone had died. All citizens, churches, organizations are asked to toll bells, 21 times with a 5 second interval, at 11 a.m. on Sunday and a 21-gun salute.
11 November: Winchester Veterans Day Parade starts at 2:30 p.m. Winchester, TN. Coffee County Band to perform.
12 November: New Union Elementary Veterans Program starts at 8:30 a.m.; New Union Elementary; 3320 Woodbury Hwy; Manchester
12 November: Hillsboro Elementary School Veterans Breakfast. All welcome; Program begins at 9 a.m.; Hillsboro Elementary; 284 Winchester Hwy; Hillsboro
12 November: Monthly VFW Post 10904 Supper at 6 p.m.; Meetings at 7 p.m.; 130 Shelton Road; Manchester
13 November: Disabled American Veterans Dinner Russell Barnett Ford of Tullahoma; Dinner begins at 6 p.m. Please call Rebecca at 931-455-8700 to attend Russell Barnette Ford; 1106 E. Carroll St; Tullahoma.
Tullahoma Mayor Lane Curlee and the Tullahoma Board of Aldermen are pleased to announce that US Air Force Colonel Scott Cain, commander of the Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC) at Arnold Air Force Base will be the featured speaker at the City of Tullahoma’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony. Veterans and the public are invited to attend the Veterans Day Ceremony to be held on Monday, November 12 at the South Jackson Civic Center at 404 South Jackson Street at 10:45 am. At this time, the City of Tullahoma will pause to honor America’s veterans and celebrate their contributions to our nation’s security. After the ceremony there will be a reception with refreshments.